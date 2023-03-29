Emelie McCaughey, Jackson Kendall and Brandon Van Schlam all won medals at the Vernon-hosted BC Winter Games in moguls, last weekend, March 24 to 26. (Photo- Karyn Haskin)

Emelie McCaughey, Jackson Kendall and Brandon Van Schlam all won medals at the Vernon-hosted BC Winter Games in moguls, last weekend, March 24 to 26. (Photo- Karyn Haskin)

3 athletes, 3 medals: Penticton freestyle skiers appear on BC Winter Games’ podium

Jackson Kendal, Brandon Van Schlam and Emelie McCaughey all captured medals in Vernon

All three of the Apex-based freestyle skiers who qualified for the BC Winter Games in Vernon have brought medals back to Penticton.

Emelie McCaughey, Jackson Kendall and Brandon Van Schlam captured hardware last weekend, March 24 to 26, in their respective moguls events.

Kendall stood atop the podium when he won gold in the U14 division.

Freestyle skier Jackson Kendall (right) pictured with his gold medal, and joined by Brandon Van Schlam, who won bronze in moguls. (Theresa Seng)

Freestyle skier Jackson Kendall (right) pictured with his gold medal, and joined by Brandon Van Schlam, who won bronze in moguls. (Theresa Seng)

The local athletes, ranging in age from 13 to 15, were the lone competitors to represent the Apex Freestyle Club at the BC Games.

“The club is extremely proud of all the athletes this season and their numerous successes under new head coach and program director Rob Kober,” said Sarah Holeton from the club. “They have all been training hard and are looking forward to their final freestyle event, BC Champs, taking place back in Veron in two weeks.”

McCaughey and Van Schlam each captured a bronze medal in moguls.

Emelie McCaughey (third from right) won a bronze medal in moguls at the BC Winter Games in Vernon. (Photo- Sarah Holeton)

Emelie McCaughey (third from right) won a bronze medal in moguls at the BC Winter Games in Vernon. (Photo- Sarah Holeton)

All three athletes also competed in big air and slopestyle events.

The local freestyle club was joined by the Apex Ski Club in bringing home BC Winter Games medals back to Penticton.

On March 24, skiers Maddy Seddon, Sam Marshall and Oliver Parilak all won medals in either slalom or dual slalom team mixed.

The Vernon-hosted games ended on March 26.

READ MORE: Penticton skiers capture gold medals at BC Winter Games in Vernon

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BC GamesPentictonskiing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna goalie suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Just Posted

Three Vancouver residents Daniel Ferrer, Bruno James and Henry Reis are being hailed for their bravery in rescuing a man from drowning on Skaha Lake last June. (Submitted)
‘Heroes’ who saved young man from drowning in Penticton lake awarded medal of merit

Emelie McCaughey, Jackson Kendall and Brandon Van Schlam all won medals at the Vernon-hosted BC Winter Games in moguls, last weekend, March 24 to 26. (Photo- Karyn Haskin)
3 athletes, 3 medals: Penticton freestyle skiers appear on BC Winter Games’ podium

File photo
Former Princeton businessman unfit to stand trial due to dementia

RCMP search for suspects involved in break-ins and vehicle thefts in the Carmi area of Penticton on Friday, morning. The suspect pair were arrested in West Kelowna later that morning. (Ellen Girouard)
Alberta pair face serious charges for scary Penticton incident that led to West Kelowna arrests

Pop-up banner image