3 athletes, 3 medals: Penticton freestyle skiers appear on BC Winter Games’ podium

Jackson Kendal, Brandon Van Schlam and Emelie McCaughey all captured medals in Vernon

Emelie McCaughey, Jackson Kendall and Brandon Van Schlam all won medals at the Vernon-hosted BC Winter Games in moguls, last weekend, March 24 to 26. (Photo- Karyn Haskin)

All three of the Apex-based freestyle skiers who qualified for the BC Winter Games in Vernon have brought medals back to Penticton.

Emelie McCaughey, Jackson Kendall and Brandon Van Schlam captured hardware last weekend, March 24 to 26, in their respective moguls events.

Kendall stood atop the podium when he won gold in the U14 division.

Freestyle skier Jackson Kendall (right) pictured with his gold medal, and joined by Brandon Van Schlam, who won bronze in moguls. (Theresa Seng)

The local athletes, ranging in age from 13 to 15, were the lone competitors to represent the Apex Freestyle Club at the BC Games.

“The club is extremely proud of all the athletes this season and their numerous successes under new head coach and program director Rob Kober,” said Sarah Holeton from the club. “They have all been training hard and are looking forward to their final freestyle event, BC Champs, taking place back in Veron in two weeks.”

McCaughey and Van Schlam each captured a bronze medal in moguls.

Emelie McCaughey (third from right) won a bronze medal in moguls at the BC Winter Games in Vernon. (Photo- Sarah Holeton)

All three athletes also competed in big air and slopestyle events.

The local freestyle club was joined by the Apex Ski Club in bringing home BC Winter Games medals back to Penticton.

On March 24, skiers Maddy Seddon, Sam Marshall and Oliver Parilak all won medals in either slalom or dual slalom team mixed.

The Vernon-hosted games ended on March 26.

