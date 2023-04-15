Kelowna Rockets Andrew Cristall and Caden Price will wear the red, white, and the maple leaf at Hockey Canada at the upcoming U18 Hockey Championships in Switzerland. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets Andrew Cristall and Caden Price will wear the red, white, and the maple leaf at Hockey Canada at the upcoming U18 Hockey Championships in Switzerland. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

2 Kelowna Rockets to wear the red and white overseas for Hockey Canada

Andrew Cristall and Caden Price are projected as high NHL draft picks this summer

A couple of Kelowna Rockets are getting the chance to represent their country.

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price will be playing for Hockey Canada at the U18 World Championships in Switzerland next week.

Cristall led the Rockets last season with 95 points (39 goals, 56 assists) in 54 games this season while Price led all Rockets defenceman with 40 points (five goals, 35 assists) in 65 games.

According to the latest NHL Draft Rankings, Cristall is listed 16th and Price is listed 30th. Cristall, from Burnaby, is a projected first-rounder in the upcoming NHL Draft. Price, who’s ranked the sixth-best defenceman on the list, is projected as a late first to early second-round draft choice.

The Rockets were bounced by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

Cristall, Price and the rest of Hockey Canada open the tournament on Thursday, April 20 against Sweden.

The tournament schedule can be found on Hockey Canada’s website.

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes look to swing into first place in Nanaimo

READ MORE: Kelowna native gets call to AHL

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsOkanaganWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Vees use come-from-behind victory against Wenatchee, take 1-0 series lead
Next story
Hockey Canada announces roster for 2023 men’s U18 world championship

Just Posted

Bradly Nadeau finishes off a shorthanded goal at 10:12 of the third period Friday night, April 14, in Game No. 1 against the Wenatchee Wild at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees use come-from-behind victory against Wenatchee, take 1-0 series lead

After 42 years, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery is closing its doors. The winery was the first estate winery in British Columbia. (Sumac Ridge Estate Winery Facebook page)
First B.C. estate winery located in Summerland closes its doors

Over 1,300 pounds of food and $2,300 in cash were raised for those in need thanks to Penticton’s Junior Chamber International (JCI) and its fifth annual ValleyWide Food Drive in 2022. The ValleyWide Food Drive organizer, Stuart Knott, presented a $2,300 cheque to both Fill the Food Gap Penticton and the Purple Pantry outside Cherry Lane Mall. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
Penticton JCI Valley Food Drive returns April 22

Local high school students help raise the Penticton Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, Canadian and B.C. provincial flags outside School District No. 67’s main building. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Flag raised, building renamed: ‘Milestone’ reached in Penticton with school district, PIB