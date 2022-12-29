Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Can any NFL coach get QB Russell Wilson back on track?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL’s stretch run

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts with just two weeks to go in the NFL’s regular season.

Discussion includes the playoff chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s ongoing struggles in Denver, player safety, Super Bowl picks and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: ‘The future is now’, says science journalist Bob McDonald

Just Posted

With a windchill of -17 C, over 50 people braved frigid waters in Summerland to plunge into the New Year of 2022. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Naramata and Summerland hosting Polar Bear Dips

More than 90 people joined together for a community Christmas dinner on Christmas Day in Keremeos at the Community Church. (Keremeos Communities News)
Over 90 enjoy community Christmas Day dinner together in Keremeos

An arson fire completely destroyed the Penticton Toyota dealership in May. The black plume of smoke could be seen across the city. Two were arrested for the arson but charges have not been formalized. (Facebook)
Year in Review: A year of fires, suspicious and tragic in Penticton

OneSky Executive Director Tanya Behardien (left) and Hillside Winery winemaker Kathy Malone (right) beside the special OneSky 2020 Cab Sauv going to benefit the Foundry Penticton. (Submitted)
Naramata winery releases special ‘One Sky’ wine to benefit community charity