Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in B.C. this summer

The provincial government announced that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing this summer after an announcement from the provincial government that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003.

There will be an increase of 9.9 per cent in the 2023/24 season with an additional four per cent in 2024/25. This means a basic adult anglers license will increase from $36 to $39.56 per year later in 2023 and then go up to $ 41.15 in 2024.

The total revenue collected for freshwater angling fees goes to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to help support the management of fisheries, habitats and angler opportunities in B.C.

The increase in fees is expected to provide additional funding to the two organizations in their efforts to deliver conservation services to residents of the province. The Provincial Angling Advisory team approved the increase.

The proposed increases are expected to help the two organizations continue providing conservation services to the residents of B.C.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. delivers the provincial stocking program and stocks more than 5.4 million fish into 641 lakes annually. The non-profit organization works in partnership with government, industry and anglers to improve fishing in the province through the enhancement and conservation of B.C.’s freshwater fish resources.

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation is a non-profit charity that invests in B.C.’s fish and wildlife and the habitats in which they live. A large network of recipients benefit from their funding to undertake conservation projects and plus an education program designed to inspire learning and connecting with B.C.’s biodiversity.

Read More: VIDEO: This pair of B.C. bald eagles are expecting: 2 eggs seen in nest through livestream


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fishing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Tulameen fire chief Jody Woodford was honoured for her heroic efforts during the November 2021 floods at a ceremony where MLA Rolly Russell and Bowinn Ma, Minister of emergency management and climate readiness presented her with the prestigious Medal of Good Citizenship. (Contributed)
Tulameen fire chief honoured for heroic efforts during November 2021 floods

On March 18 BC Corrections said the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in Oliver was closed to visitors and volunteers until further notice due to COVID-19. (File photo)
B.C.’s largest prison in Oliver is only at 20% capacity

Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford in front of a piece of the historic Bob Ross exhibition in 2020. “We had 15,000 visitors over 71 days,” Crawford said of that exhibition. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
‘Absolute shock’ after city staff cut Penticton Art Gallery fund by more than half

Flying Fools will jump into a water-filled tank, in the middle of the park, from heights of three, six, nine and 25 metres. (Submitted)
High dive show making big splash into Penticton Peach Fest