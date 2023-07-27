You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) Children walk across the new Every Child Matters crosswalk that was unveiled with a ceremony in Keremeos on July 17, 2023. (Brennan Phillips Keremeos Review) In May 2023, Penticton RCMP had charges approved against a local man for the arson that destroyed the Penticton Toyota in 2022. (File photo) The stars were out in Penticton on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 when several of the B.C. Hockey League’s brightest stars took to the city’s outdoor rink for a celebration 60 years in the making and BCHL’s first All Stars held outdoors. (Logan Lockhart Western News) Penticton fire crews made quick work of a fast-moving brush fire on Wednesday, June 7, after it spread onto the KVR Trail by Vancouver Place. (Brennan Phillips Western News) Competitors chow down on hot peppers at the annual Sizzle Fest in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips Keremeos Review)

In light of the Online News Act, Meta has stated it will be removing Canadian journalism from Facebook in the coming days.

While our time on that particular platform is running short, we’re not going anywhere.

Our collective passion and commitment to bring you the news that matters most is unwavering.

Fires. Crime. Elections. Community Events. Sports team wins. Birthdays. Volunteering and grass-roots movements.

Through it all, we’ve been there to chronicle all that our community has been and all that it can be.

When you need us, we tell the stories that inform and hopefully share something new about your community you didn’t know before.

So how can you stay informed? —>

Add us to your phone’s home screen. This way, in one easy click you’ll find endless local news everyday.

Help us spread the word. Share this messaging with friends and family so they know how to find relevant local news.

We thank you for supporting the work we do,

The Penticton Western News and Keremeos Review

