Wild Sky Sisters: Aquarius season – What is your social support network?

Cosmic Unconditional Love

Aquarius season in 2023 is from Jan 20th – Feb 18th

We are moving from Yin energy – Capricorn – Cardinal Earth

Into

Yang energy – Aquarius – Fixed Air

The dead of winter.

This is the season where we can really settle into the idea that we are officially winter-ing. Yes, for many we have been in winter for awhile, but this period of time is where we truly settle into the season. This is when the earth and her plants are fully dead, waiting to be reborn again in the coming Spring. The forest is quiet. The hum of life operates somewhere near the surface, just beyond our eyes. There is a magic and an innovation in learning to survive the dead of winter. Communities come together, waking up to the idea that if we don’t support one another, who will? We have to check in on each other and offer what we can to this unique time. Aquarius season invites us closer to the inner hearth and asks us to rest deeply as the plants do. Spring is on the horizon, but it can feel so far away. We need to envision what we want Spring to look like, Aquarius energy embodies the visionary.

Capricorn’s earthly season saw us preparing for the holidays, devoting time to family and our homes and the structure that is the backbone of our lives. As we move into the air element, we rest into our ability to communicate despite more isolation and loneliness. We innovate through technology and stay connected through the airwaves. There is a divine intelligence working through our thoughts. How can we bring our intellect to the groups we are a part of?

With the Sun transiting Aquarius, our inner rebel gets a boost and we can feel a shift towards collective ideas and information. Aquarius dreams about merging the ego with the cosmos. The sign of the Water Bearer pours forth the waters of new life into culture. Aquarians are mystics, idealists, reformers, humanitarians and innovators.

When we go inwards, we find our uniqueness. One of the ways we can embody this is to think about what we find weird or different about ourselves. Celebrate it. This is your Aquarian superpower!

Aquarius energy is freethinking and curious about ideas that run counter to tradition. Aquarius temperament can also be restless and original and can lend itself to many other interests, including science and technology. The two wavy lines of the Glyph can symbolize fast-flowing currents of energy or electricity; pushing boundaries and introducing new ideas.

Ruled by Saturn and Uranus, this is the energy of form and responsibility meeting shock and change. Let’s transform together.

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

About Wild Sky Sisters:

