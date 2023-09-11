Opinion: Legend Bryan Adams is in the house tonight in Penticton

Adams’ songs have played a role in my life from my wedding song, to learning to play Heaven on piano

Tonight is the night people.

Legendary Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is bringing his So Happy It Hurts Tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Monday night, Sept. 11.

The Canadian-born singer-songwriter last performed in Penticton on Nov. 17, 2016, to a sold-out arena and this time around will be the same packed house experience.

It’s very cool that little Penticton can land such a huge act like Adams. Big kudos to the SOEC group for getting him to choose Peach City to play.

Adams spent his teen years in Vancouver so I consider him a B.C. boy like Michael J. Fox, Micheal Buble and Ryan Reynolds. For me, I grew up listening to his hits. We had one of his albums at our house.

The first song I learned to play on the piano was his song Heaven. Our first dance at my wedding was Everything I Do, I Do For You.

My parents were married in the Summer of ‘69.

I haven’t seen Adams in concert but hear he puts on an amazing show. Some have even said Adams put on the best concert of them all.

A co-worker with Black Press has floor seats and is beyond excited to see him play again. She’s coming all the way from the Similkameen. I’m sure others are coming from out of town.

He’s legendary for his ballads but also his rock songs and he knows his way around a guitar. He’s collaborated with some of the best and sung at Live Aid and other fundraisers.

Adams is huge in other countries, almost more so than Canada. When I was backpacking across New Zealand and Australia, everyone from other countries played Bryan Adams music. At the bars I went to there, Adams was always on the rotation. He has sold out his show in Dubai in November.

Kudos to the SOEC for bringing so many big acts to the Peach City.

The last legendary catch was TLC and Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour which may go down as Penticton’s best concert yet. Everyone was standing, dancing and singing along the entire concert.

It’s not just big bands but other shows too like the Harlem Globetrotters and coming up is Vancouver Canucks Young Stars, Bonnie Raitt and Cirque du Soliel.

Enjoy the show, everyone!

