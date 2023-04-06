Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Tune-Agers have worked hard to prepare for concert

Penticton Tune-Agers will hold spring concert on April 16

Dear Editor:

The sun is shining, the air is warming, the birds are singing – and so are the choir members in the Penticton Tune-Agers. Come and enjoy the Tune-Agers choir and orchestra in concert on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at the Penticton United Church, while we play and sing our way into spring.

Since early January, the Tune-Agers have, assiduously, been driving through sun, cloud, snow, sleet, icy roads and cold weather every week to practice. We follow this up at home, practising our individual parts. This will culminate in our concert.

I am a member of the choir. Under the direction of Nick Kelly, we spend many hours of hard work, and repetition – reaching for the high notes and the low notes (and unintentionally, occasionally hitting “sour” notes, speaking for myself.) And where would we be without Katie Shumaker, our pianist, to give us our note as she professionally and patiently accompanies us. Nick also works with the orchestra weekly, to practice and fine tune their arrangements. Almost magically, Nick makes us all believe and achieve unequivocally, without doubt, that we can actually attain the realms that he believes we can.

It is worth every millisecond spent on practice when, one day all the stars align and it clicks. Transported by the music and song, one almost gets lost in the heart-soaring, uplifting euphoria of “joyful noise.”

When we are on the stage and look out at the audience, we see mirrored in your eyes the enjoyment and pleasure of music and song. Our enjoyment is doubly rewarding when we have the opportunity to share it with you.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youths under 12, available in advance and at the door.

Loretta Krauter

Summerland

