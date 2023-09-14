LETTER: Summerland United Church calls on anti-racism action

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

Summerland United Church Council and Community of Faith publicly condemn the racist and violent slur posted on Summerland Secondary Schools notice board on Sept. 10.

This incident incited harm and trauma for many of Summerland’s residents.

Summerland United Church calls on faith leaders, community leaders, the principal and staff at Summerland Secondary School, School District #67, business owners, and Summerland council to publicly condemn this and other acts of racism that have occurred in our town.

We call on faith leaders, community leaders, the principal and staff at Summerland Secondary School, School District #67, business owners, and Summerland council to commit time, energy and finances to anti-racist education and awareness now and in the future.

We call on members of the public to stand up and speak out against racist acts and write letters to Summerland council, calling on them to make anti-racist work a priority.

We provide the following resources to support this work:

• South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services: https://soics.ca/anti-racism/

• BC Government: https://antiracism.gov.bc.ca/

• United Church of Canada: https://united-church.ca/social-action/justice-initiatives/anti-racism

• 40 Days of Engagement on Anti-Racism: https://united-church.ca/social-action/justice-initiatives/anti­ racism/40-days-engagement-anti-racism

The United Church of Canada is committed to becoming an anti-racist church through a continuous struggle against racism. We follow the way of Jesus who preached equity and justice for the marginalized and oppressed people of society. We believe all people are made in the image of God. We affirm and support the human rights of all people to live in safety and free from harm. All are welcome.

David Jonsson, council chair

Anne Ellis, student minister

Summerland United Church

Summerland

