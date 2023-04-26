Letter: Seniors, students team up to save the planet one single use plastic at a time

Dear editor,

A huge thank you to all who turned out for the PLANET EARTH project at Lions Community Park this past Sunday, April 23. More young children to help lay out the pods to make words would have been welcomed, but the seniors from Athens Creek Lodge gave moral support by pushing their walkers and watching from the sitting position. And thank you to the seniors who contributed to the 6,000 used and cleaned yogurt pods, with which we worked.

We do want to thank especially, the adults who accompanied their children and who did a yeoman service. Laying out pods to make words took a little more time than expected. Thanks, particularly, to Michelle and McKenzie Jones, Kaylee Logan, and Darin vanden Born, who efficiently made those pods say something important; “Love our Land” and “Land is Life.”

Extra special thanks to Stuart Bish Photography and Darren Sweet, of Summerland for the drone work, who really are the ones who made this happen.

We are going to be at Pen High at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, with their rock painting display and we are going to ‘Plastic Pod’ several more words, as follows:

Greed is Ugly

Plastics = Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Keep Pods Out of the Landfills

Donna Schellenberg

Penticton

READ MORE: Tin Whistle Brewery uses algae to absorb carbon dioxide to turn into oxygen

Recycling