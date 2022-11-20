Letter: Penticton man on quest for better wheelchair access on South Okanagan trails

Bob Richards has set up a meeting about this at Seniors Centre Nov. 29

Bob Richards late wife Patricia enjoying the Myra Canyon trestle. Richards wants to make more recreational spaces wheelchair accessible and has set up a meeting to discuss it Nov. 29. (Submitted) Bob Richard’s late wife enjoying the Myra Canyon trestle. Richards wants to make more recreational spaces wheelchair accessible. (Submitted)

Editor:

I’ve managed with the Penticton Seniors Drop in Centre’s help to set up a meeting to improve wheelchair access to recreational spaces in South Okanagan and to also set up a society so we are able to apply for grants.

The meeting will be held at the Seniors Drop In Centre on Nov. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m.

We are looking at improving access to our lower lakes and some mountain lakes as well as the KVR Trail.

I remember the boardwalk enclosed swimming area and diving boards at Skaha Lake just this side of the boating area. This is an ideal spot to set up a system so that wheelchair-bound people can go for a swim.

I had my wife to both ends of Vaseaux Lake, the Myra Canyon Trestles, and even parked between Beaconsfield and Apex so we could enjoy the alpine air, although we did not make the old lookout building because it wasn’t accessible.

I have someone from Parks speaking as well as someone from the Fisheries, an Occupational Therapist and someone familiar with applying for grants.

Acting together we can improve the lives of those in wheelchairs. They deserve to enjoy our wonderful area as well.

I encourage wheelchair-bound people and their supporter to come out and join forces so we will be heard.

Thank you for your time.

Bob Richards

Penticton

READ MORE: Penticton man collecting cans in support of building wheelchair-accessible trails

Accessibility