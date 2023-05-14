Letter: Over 1,400 signatures and counting against South Main barriers

Politicans best to remember fate of Skaha waterslide support, says letter writer

The city is getting a lot of opposition to putting in concrete barriers on either side of the road to facilitate new bike lanes on South Main. (File photo)

Dear editor:

As of Saturday May 13, at 2 p.m., volunteers across Penticton have collected 1,400 signatures and counting, to reset , rethink the hazards called barrier bike lanes for South Main.

Let’s put this in perspective.

In 2022, a resounding vote for change gave Bloomfield 3,374 votes, Watt , a waterslide survivor, 3,653 votes and Konanz , another waterslide survivor , 3,730 votes.

Bloomfield and the two on the council of the day that ignored citizens for months are going to be short votes for a win if negotiations over barrier bike lanes are not successfully completed.

Money, club memberships and contacts did not keep Jakubeit in the game. Google Skaha Lake Park waterslide saga.

This is a safety issue, these barriers are a hazards to people,property and businesses. This is a call to rethink the plan and a call for democracy.

Making something better is never a bad idea.

Lynn Crassweller

Penticton

