Penticton City Council has scheduled a public hearing at City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. to consider the removal of the current Land Use Contract that governs the protection of the architectural character of the Bogner’s Restaurant site at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W. (Submitted)

Penticton City Council has scheduled a public hearing at City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. to consider the removal of the current Land Use Contract that governs the protection of the architectural character of the Bogner’s Restaurant site at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W. (Submitted)

Letter: Have your say on Bogner’s heritage at Feb. 7 public hearing

‘Proposed replacement of this beautiful building by RE/MAX is 3-storey concrete and glass box’

Dear Editor:

Penticton City Council has scheduled a public hearing at City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. to consider the removal of the current Land Use Contract that governs the protection of the architectural character of the Bogner’s Restaurant site at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W.

The removal of this LUC would allow for the destruction of this historical significant building built in 1915 by Penticton’s second physician Dr. H.B. McGregor. The proposed replacement of this beautiful building by RE/MAX is a 3 storey concrete and glass box totally incompatible with the surrounding residential neighbourhood.

I note that the McGregor House (Bogner’s) is located in the middle of two existing heritage sites (Riordan House 689 Winnipeg and Latimer/Gibson House) to the east, Cherryland Neighborhood Charm Project to the south, and the proposed Victoria Dr/ Latimer St. Neighborhood Charm Project to the North.

I encourage ALL individuals that have a concern in preserving Penticton’s heritage and the societal values associated with those values to attend this public meeting.

Patrick Beaven

Penticton

Previous story
FINLAYSON: 2023 could be one of the weakest years for B.C. home sales in two decades

Just Posted

Buzz Lightyear
Morning Start: The voice behind Buzz Lightyear

Laura Shaver, back left, speaks at a gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. British Columbia is introducing a policy of decriminalization on Tuesday as part of what it says is an overall plan in its fight against overdose deaths from illicit drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today

A Penticton man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle into a Summerland Nesters store clerk in the summer of 2021. (Google)
Penticton man pleads guilty to driving car into Summerland store clerk

Toni Russell holds up a copy of Bill 44, which removed the ability for stratas to ban rentals or use 19+ age restrictions. Now the strata at Cherry Lane Towers where she lives is trying to turn the condo complex into a 55+ community. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s Cherry Lane Towers changing to 55+ age restriction