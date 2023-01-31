Letter: Have your say on Bogner’s heritage at Feb. 7 public hearing

‘Proposed replacement of this beautiful building by RE/MAX is 3-storey concrete and glass box’

Dear Editor:

Penticton City Council has scheduled a public hearing at City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. to consider the removal of the current Land Use Contract that governs the protection of the architectural character of the Bogner’s Restaurant site at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W.

The removal of this LUC would allow for the destruction of this historical significant building built in 1915 by Penticton’s second physician Dr. H.B. McGregor. The proposed replacement of this beautiful building by RE/MAX is a 3 storey concrete and glass box totally incompatible with the surrounding residential neighbourhood.

I note that the McGregor House (Bogner’s) is located in the middle of two existing heritage sites (Riordan House 689 Winnipeg and Latimer/Gibson House) to the east, Cherryland Neighborhood Charm Project to the south, and the proposed Victoria Dr/ Latimer St. Neighborhood Charm Project to the North.

I encourage ALL individuals that have a concern in preserving Penticton’s heritage and the societal values associated with those values to attend this public meeting.

Patrick Beaven

Penticton