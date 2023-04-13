LETTER: Community came together to fund pier

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

Happy to hear the Summerland council and Rotary Club will be working to save the pier for the community of Summerland.

In February of 1999, a number of locals formed a committee to fund raise for their committed dollar amount in paying for the pier. We encouraged local groups like Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis and Kinsmen for their assistance. It came through big time with the Kinsmen ands Kiwanis which held their own fundraiser along with donations from Lions and Rotary.

Businesses were contacted and they didn’t disappoint!

There were donations of $1 for each large pizza ordered, 25 cents from each coffee at our local restaurants, donation jars at many retail businesses. The Alternate School did a car wash. Teachers and students had their own fundraisers. There were hot dog sales on Main Street, $1 from haircuts, raffle tickets available in our stores for great prizes. We had a spaghetti dinner in the park in April (sponsored by the Deli Café and Giant Foods (now Nesters.) Entertainers came to donate their time with some great entertainment

We had volunteers pounding nails. We had two Kiwanians who brought a trailer down and spent nights at the entrance to avoid theft.

Our target was to have the grand opening at the pier on July 1 – and we made it with the bonus of a huge fireworks

display.

I encourage everyone to come up with some ideas to help council and Rotary to reach the goals. If you become a part of this I guarantee that this pier will have special meanings to you when you see your kids and grandkids having such fun jumping into the water.

Pat Lindsay

Summerland

