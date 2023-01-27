Public Invitation to Serve on the Board of Variance

The Village is seeking individuals with a strong interest in the community, and some knowledge of planning and development, to sit on the Board of Variance for a term of three (3) years.

Established by Bylaw, the Board of Variance will review requests for variances to certain municipal development requirements for reasons of hardship. Such issues may include siting, dimensions or size of a building or structure, the prohibition of a structural alteration (in the case of mobile homes outside of mobile home parks) and other development issues.

The Board of Variance will be provided with administrative support. Members of the Board do not receive compensation for their services as members, but will be reimbursed for reasonable expenses incurred that arise out of the performance of their duties.

Interested parties are encouraged to provide a letter and/or resume stating their knowledge, experience and why you wish to serve on the Board. Submissions can be made in person at the Village office, by mail to 702 – 4th Street, PO Box 160, Keremeos BC V0X 1N0, by fax to (250) 499-5477 or by email to coordinator@keremeos.ca. Applications will be accepted until all three (3) positions are filled.

For more information please contact the Village Office at 250.499.2711.