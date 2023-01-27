Village of Keremeos

January 27, 2023

Public Invitation to Serve on the Board of Variance

The Village is seeking individuals with a strong interest in the community, and some knowledge of planning and development, to sit on the Board of Variance for a term of three (3) years.

Established by Bylaw, the Board of Variance will review requests for variances to certain municipal development requirements for reasons of hardship. Such issues may include siting, dimensions or size of a building or structure, the prohibition of a structural alteration (in the case of mobile homes outside of mobile home parks) and other development issues.

The Board of Variance will be provided with administrative support. Members of the Board do not receive compensation for their services as members, but will be reimbursed for reasonable expenses incurred that arise out of the performance of their duties.

Interested parties are encouraged to provide a letter and/or resume stating their knowledge, experience and why you wish to serve on the Board. Submissions can be made in person at the Village office, by mail to 702 – 4th Street, PO Box 160, Keremeos BC V0X 1N0, by fax to (250) 499-5477 or by email to coordinator@keremeos.ca. Applications will be accepted until all three (3) positions are filled.

For more information please contact the Village Office at 250.499.2711.

PO Box 160 Keremeos, BC V0X 1N0 • Tel: 250.499.2711 • Fax: 250.499.5477 www.keremeos.ca

Just Posted

The geotechnical assessment of the slide area near Keremeos after Jan. 16’s slide found further potential rock fall areas on the mountainside. (Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)
Rockslide report finds high risk as evacuation order near Keremeos expires

Cawston actor Joey Munroe, right, in a still shot opposite Bruce Willis in the recently released film Detective Knight: Independence. (Submitted)
From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream

Kristine Jack, left, hands over the eagle feather and metaphorical reins of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes to Haley Regan. The Pow Wow will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the first time in 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
‘Healing the Nation’: Penticton’s Pow Wow Between the Lakes returns this June

Winter Wine Festival coming to Penticton and Oliver Wine District this weekend. (Submitted)
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton