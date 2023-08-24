NOTICE OF INTENT

RE: LIQUOR CONTROL AND LICENSING ACT

APPLICATION FOR A LOUNGE ENDORSEMENT

Application for a lounge endorsement (with patio) has been received by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch from Lass Chance Beverage Co. Ltd. located at 3045 Hwy 3, Keremeos.

Proposed licensed hours are: 11am to 10pm daily

Person capacity will be limited to 48 persons interior and 52 persons on the patio.

Residents located within a 0.5 mile (0.8 km) radius of the proposed site may comment on this proposal by:

1) Writing to:

The General Manager

C/O Senior Licensing Analyst

Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch PO Box 9292, Victoria, BC V8W 9J8

2) Email to: LCRB.SLA@gov.bc.ca

PETITIONS AND FORM LETTERS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED

To ensure the consideration of your views, your comments, name and address must be received on or before September 30, 2023. Please note that your comments may be made available to the applicant or local government officials where disclosure is necessary to administer the licensing process.