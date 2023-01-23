Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)

Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)

YLW received the lion’s share at $22 million

The City of Kelowna was awarded more than $27 million dollars in grants in 2022.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) received the lion’s share at $22 million. The grants came from the federal and provincial governments, research institutes and other organizations.

Highlights for YLW include $15 million from federal infrastructure programs, $3.7 million in provincial dollars to build 86 childcare spaces, and $500,000 from the province for mass timber construction to expand the air terminal building.

Other grants included $1.2 million to provide critical services and supports, $750,000 to enhance accessibility and inclusivity at Pandosy Waterfront Park, and $486,600 for the city’s road improvement program from ICBC.

Including grants awarded in 2022, as well as 18 other multi-year grants last year, the city managed 42 contracts worth nearly $67.5 million.

READ MORE: Kelowna charity offering accessible counselling to fend off winter blues

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownafederal governmentProvincial Government

Previous story
Victoria mother pleads guilty in retrial of daughter’s murder
Next story
Over $48K raised during U11 Winter Classic Tournament at Apex Mountain

Just Posted

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

Heavy snow developed overnight over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and more expected Tuesday (Jan. 24), warns Environment Canada. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

(@jstone9/Twitter)
Morning Start: The longest walk in the world

Team Turris prevailed in the championship All-Star game held Saturday at the outdoor rink in Penticton. (Island Images Photography)
BCHL ‘thrilled’ with how well All Stars Weekend turned out in Penticton