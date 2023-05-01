Woman remains in hospital after being hit by car in Kelowna and losing leg

‘This investigation is very complexed and is ongoing’

Traffic analyst on scene April 27. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

The woman who was hit by a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and had her lower leg ripped from her body remains in hospital.

The out-of-control vehicle was driving eastbound on Enterprise Way at about 3 a.m., April 27, when it hit the median near Hunter Court and drove into a 56-year-old woman.

The victim was crushed between the vehicle and a tree and lost her lower leg in the collision, which a BC Highway Patrol officer called a “traumatic amputation.”

According to police on scene, the driver then turned left into the laneway beside the BMW dealership, abandoned and locked the vehicle, and fled on foot.

The woman had been walking with her shopping cart in the bike lane, before the incident.

“This investigation is very complexed and is ongoing,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

No other information was provided about the victim.

READ MORE: Woman reportedly shot in Kelowna airsoft attacks

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Penticton’s famous broken-winged Canada goose alive and well despite rumours of his demise

Just Posted

The City of Penticton is proposing to install gates at the 300 Block breezeway on Main Street. (Western News file)
More security gates likely headed to downtown Penticton

On Friday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Activate Penticton outdoor rink will be roller skating sponsored by Penticton Roller Skate. The BBQ starts at 4 p.m. and the rest of the fun begins at 5 p.m. for Youth Week. (Penticton Roller Skate Facebook)
Cooking lessons, art projects and roller skating highlight Penticton’s Youth Week

A friend to Kevin through the years, Dave Chuokalos attempted to have the broken winged goose rescued but Penticton’s favourite feathered friend had other plans to live on Okanagan Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)
UPDATE: Penticton’s famous broken-winged Canada goose alive and well despite rumours of his demise

Paramedics attend to an overdose victim in Penticton. The executive director of ASK Wellness pens urgent letter for the province to bring back four pillars instead of their current harm reduction model which isn’t working. (Western News)
Opinion: Penticton supportive housing operator urging province to bring back 4 pillars