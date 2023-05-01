Woman reportedly shot in Kelowna airsoft attacks

Kelowna RCMP arrested several youth after they were found to be shooting airsoft guns at pedestrians.
A woman took to Facebook the evening of April 28 to say she had been a target of a shooting that left her with large welts on her arms and legs.
The woman contacted police who suggested the firearm was a modified airsoft gun.
Comments on the social media post say at least one other person was a victim.
Const. Mike Della-Polera with the Kelowna RCMP confirmed the kids were arrested and turned over to their parents.
The investigation is on-going.
