Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman found dead after firefighters douse blaze at Vancouver tent encampment

Woman appears to have died before the fire started

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Const. Tania Visintin says the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visintin says firefighters had just put out a fire at the encampment on Hastings Street when they discovered the remains.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Visintin says it appears the woman died before the fire started.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

RELATED: Man shot while trying to get back allegedly stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment

RELATED: Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Fatal FireHomeless

Previous story
B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon
Next story
From war torn Ukraine to Penticton paper route

Just Posted

Ostap Tryhub who recently had to leave his home in war-torn Kyiv, Ukraine is the Penticton Western News' carrier of the month. (Western News photo)
From war torn Ukraine to Penticton paper route

Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)
Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season

Nor-Val Rentals store in Oliver on Maple Avenue was broken into in the middle of the night March 10 and numerous expensive electrical tools stolen. They are asking people to be on the look out for Milwaukee tools. (Facebook)
Oliver business offers $1,000 reward after being latest victim of break-ins

Cherie Morgan photo.
Penticton Vees win streak has hit double digits