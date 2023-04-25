Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)

Woman charged with Armstrong murder appears in Kelowna court

Lynda Saundry was charged with the first degree murder of Barry Jones, in 2020

A woman charged with first degree murder appeared by video from custody in a Kelowna B.C. Supreme Courtroom on April 25, for a voir dire.

Lynda Saundry, age 62,was charged in relation to the death of Barry Jones, 55, in 2020.

Jones’ body was found by police in a house on Emery Louis Road, west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020, and Saundry was arrested days later.

Police have said that Saundry and Jones were known to each other.

The mini-trial, called a voir dire, is held to determine which evidence can be presented to the court during the trial. Saundry has elected for a trial by judge and jury so the evidence discussed during the voir dire cannot be published as it would influence the jury.

The voir dire and subsequent pre-trial conference are scheduled for five consecutive days in Kelowna court.

The trial was moved from Vernon to Kelowna courts due to the complexity of the case.

A trial date has not yet been set.

