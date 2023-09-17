Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. in Williams Lake where they located one man who had died under suspicious circumstances. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

Residents said they heard four gun shots in the Glendale area early Saturday morning

One man is dead following a disturbance in the Glendale area of Williams Lake early Saturday morning (Sept. 16), confirm Mounties.

Williams Lake RCMP are currently investigating the death as suspicious and continue to collect evidence at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. just before 4:30 a.m. where they located the man dead. Residents in the area said they heard four gunshots at that time. Police were door knocking in the neighbourhood Saturday, gathering information.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene indicated criminality was involved and police are treating the incident as suspicious,” noted RCMP in a news release.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, Williams RCMP is being supported by the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section and are still collecting evidence at the scene.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Williams RCMP at 250-392-6211.

In May, the same property was the focus of an RCMP investigation where two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested in connection with a stabbing at a downtown motel. In that instance, homes around the residence were evacuated and streets were closed out of caution for the safety of the neighbourhood as police made the arrests and secured the property.

