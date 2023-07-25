Wildfires west of Summerland and north of Penticton under control

The three fires popped up after the storm system moved through the area

The July 21 lightning-caused Bull Creek fire west of Summerland grew to 7.4 hectares before it was held. (BC Wildfire Service)

Three small wildfires in the mountains west of Summerland are now being held or are under control.

The largest of the three fires, located at Bull Creek, is currently 7.4 hectares and was being held as of Monday evening, July 24.

The other two fires never grew above spot fire size, and were located at Denike Creek and Riddle Creek. Both of those fires were under control as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fires were discovered on July 21 and 22.

Further south, past Keremeos, two other wildfires were still burning.

One, located at Gillander’s Creek, has reached 86 hectares since it was discovered on July 13. That fire is currently under a modified response meaning it is largely being monitored instead of actively suppressed.

The fire is largely in an area that was burned in a wildfire several years earlier according to the Kamloops Fire Centre.

A nearby fire at Crater Creek was listed at 4.1 hectares as of the latest update on Sunday, July 23.

All of the fires are believed to be naturally caused by lightning.

