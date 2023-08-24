NexusBC Community Resource Centre is offering free emergency preparedness workshops for seniors Aug. 29 and 31. (NexusBC photo)

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is offering free emergency preparedness workshops for seniors Aug. 29 and 31. (NexusBC photo)

Wildfires spark senior evacuation preparedness classes in Vernon

NexusBC will be offering free one-hour workshops

In light of all the fires around, free emergency preparedness workshops are being offered for seniors next week.

The NexusBC Community Resource Centre is helping to prepare seniors for when emergencies happen.

The Centre is offering free one-hour workshops to prepare seniors for unexpected situations.

“We’ve been offering emergency preparedness workshops for over a year and have delivered this workshop to over 250 seniors” said Pam Myers, executive director for NexusBC. “We are also available to go provide this workshop on-site at retirement residences and for larger groups of seniors.”

Participants will learn what to have at home in case they need to shelter in place, and what to have ready in case of an evacuation order.

“Having a plan is important because it can reduce fear and anxiety,” said Myers.

At the workshop, participants will receive a free Grab and Go bag, along with a home preparedness guide.

Entry is free to the workshop, however seating is limited. To register, visit nexusbc.ca or phone 250-545-0585.

The next workshops take place at the Vernon office at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29; Thursday, Aug. 31; Oct. 18; Oct. 25; Nov. 1; and Nov. 8.

READ MORE: Vernon high school Class of 1981 grads celebrate 60th

READ MORE: Vernon seniors get $10k boost in quality of life funding

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Fire evacuationSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. WILDFIRES: Travel restrictions to West Kelowna now lifted

Just Posted

A wildfire has ignited in the North Okanagan to the east of Vernon Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)
UPDATE: North Okanagan wildfire now 0.42 hectares

An Oliver home off McKinney road on Osoyoos Indian Band was destroyed by a fire Thursday, Aug. 24. (Photo- Andrea Farrell/Facebook)
Fire completely destroys Oliver home

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is offering free emergency preparedness workshops for seniors Aug. 29 and 31. (NexusBC photo)
Wildfires spark senior evacuation preparedness classes in Vernon

Kelowna restaurant Beet'n Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet'n Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)
Community call out to support Okanagan restaurant industry amid wildfire crisis