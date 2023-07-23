Wildfire south of Keremeos is growing, now visible to area residents

The Gillanders Creek Fire has ballooned to 80 hectares and is being monitored

The Gillanders Creek Fire, 12 kilometres south of the village of Keremeos has grown to 80 hectares and is now visible to area residents.

BC Wildfire Service updated the fire’s estimated size on Saturday, July 22. On July 18, the fire was 10 ha.

The fire was discovered just before midnight on July 13 and is believed to be lightning caused. It is considered out of control.

According to the fire information page, the BC Wildfire Service is currently monitoring the blaze.

When a fire is being monitored, BC Wildfire Service is not immediately suppressing it. This can allow burns to continue to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that are not threats.

There are no evacuations or alerts associated with the wildfire.

On Saturday, July 22 the Crater Creek fire, near this fire sparked. It is estimated to be 0.009 hectares in size.

