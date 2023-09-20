Wildfire smoke impacts Okanagan air quality

Smoke from wildfires can be seen over Okanagan Lake from Peak Cellars Winery in Lake Country while temperatures broke records Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Lisa Fenyedi photo)

Fires in central B.C. producing smoke much more vigorously than anticipated has driven further air quality advisories.

The North Okanagan has ben added to a smoky skies bulletin, along with Lakes District, Stuart-Nechako, Prince George, Williston and Cariboo-North.

Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland are already part of the advisory.

In addition to regions issued under today’s bulletin, smoke will be present in the northeast and and localized smoke may be present near active fires.

The next bulletin update will be available Sept. 21 at https://www.gov.bc.ca/airqualityadvisories.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” the advisory reads.

READ MORE: Fire at Vernon park quickly doused

READ MORE: Fire crews battling Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland

air qualityB.C. Wildfires 2023KelownaOkanaganVernon