Wildfire smoke closes mountain, cancels events in Vernon

SilverStar Bike Park Extended Play cancelled, downtown Plaza closes for 2nd day

Smoky skies in Vernon reached an air quality index of 11 Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Getting outdoors is getting harder to do amid the immense smoke in the air.

Along with those staying inside due to health concerns, the smoke has cancelled several outdoor events around Vernon.

SilverStar Bike Park has decided to close at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 16.

“With the forecasted smoke to be worsening up on the mountain, we have made the decision that for the health and safety of our guests and staff, Extended Play will be cancelled this afternoon,” the resort said.

The dangerous air quality level has also shut down the 2900 Plaza.

It’s the second day in a row the Plaza (a block of 30th Avenue) has been closed due to health concerns. It was closed Tuesday due to heat.

“If the temperature gets to 36 or greater, (or if the Air Quality Index is greater than 200 pbm), the 2900 Plaza and any events/performances will be cancelled,” the Downtown Vernon Association said.

The Plaza normally features the following:

Tuesdays: 10:15 a.m. Story Time for children. Plus at 6 p.m. on the patio, popular solo entertainers.

Wednesdays: 6:30 p.m. Learn to square dance, with the Vernon Star Country Squares.

Thursdays: 6 p.m. Downtown Sounds. Live party bands each week. Bring your chairs, as picnic tables may be full.

Fridays: DJ’s at 6 p.m.

Saturdays: The 2900 Plaza Market (12-4) and live solo entertainers.

The 2900 Plaza chairs are also up for auction until Aug. 28. https://trellis.org/2900plazaartisanadirondackchairs

The final Plaza day is Thursday, Aug. 31 with two bands, games etc.

Things to doVernonwildfire smoke

