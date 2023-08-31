A B.C. Wildfire Service helicopter lands near Cogburn Creek. Multiple wildfires were discovered this week in the Harrison Hot Springs-Harrison Lake area, most of which were caused by lightning from passing thunderstorms. (Photo/Harrison Adventure RVing)

Wildfire situation in Harrison area improves

1 fire is out, 2 are coming under control

The wildfire situation in Agassiz-Harrison has shown signs of improvement.

The B.C. Wildfire Service’s latest updates indicate the Cogburn Creek wildfire is now out. It was located on the northeast side of Harrison Lake. Moving south, the Bear Creek wildfire is being held at under one hectare. The 1.1-hectare Macs Cove wildfire is under control.

Cooler, wet conditions may have assisted in bringing these fires under control.

The Bear Mountain fire is listed as “out of control” but appears not to have grown since it was discovered on Tuesday. The South Chehalis Lake wildfire is also “out of control,” not yet spreading beyond 28 hectares. The Mystery Creek wildfire is 0.5 hectares and is out of control as of Thursday afternoon.

Most of the recently discovered wildfires were caused by lightning from storms that passed through the Fraser Valley early this week.

The District of Kent has activated the Emergency Operations Centre to support wildfire-fighting efforts. A public information notice has been delivered to residents along Kamp River Road as a precaution; no structures or members of the public are in immediate danger at this time. There are no evacuation orders or alerts in the Agassiz-Harrison area at this time.

There are 422 active wildfires burning in B.C.

More to come.

