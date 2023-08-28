Wildfire north of Harrison grows to 28 hectares

A wildfire was discovered on the south end of Chehalis Lake north of Harrison Hot Springs on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon. (Screenshot/BCWS)

A wildfire south of Chehalis Lake has grown to 28 hectares one day after it was discovered.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) states a two-hectare wildfire about an hour’s drive from Harrison Hot Spring has grown significantly in size over the course of 24 hours. The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.

There is a wildfire on the north side of Chehalis Lake that remains “out of control” but has not grown beyond 767 hectares. That wildfire, also believed to be human-caused, has been burning since early June. It is the largest local wildfire so far this year.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 386 active wildfires throughout the province. Air quality in the eastern Fraser Valley is moderate as of Monday afternoon, and smoky skies can be seen throughout the area.

More to come.

