(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Wildfire mitigation funding sought by City of Kelowna

Funds would be used for four main activities conducted by the city

City of Kelowna staff has applied for an annual provincial grant that, if successful, will help keep several FireSmart programs running throughout the community.

An application for a $180,000 grant through the province’s Community Resiliency Investment Program (CRI) was submitted on Jan. 20.

The funds would be used for four main activities including a fuel modification project within McKinley Mountain Park, and facilitation of the residential debris chipping program.

It provides curbside removal of vegetation from FireSmart priority zones around homes throughout the city.

The money would also support an existing term position within Parks Services to provide FireSmart program activities, including hazard assessments for all critical infrastructure, as well as participation in regional FireSmart outreach activities.

The city has a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP), which was updated in 2022, that defines the risk from wildfires and identifies measures to mitigate those risks.

The CRI Program is aimed at reducing the risk and impact of wildfire on communities in B.C.

From 2019 through 2022, Kelowna has received approximately $500,000 to complete activities related to CWRP recommendations.

READ MORE: Kelowna council urging province to do more for mental health and substance use

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireCity of KelownaProvincial Government

Previous story
Indigenous contractor won’t represent ‘token Indians’ in B.C. hospital dispute
Next story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District urges province to take lead on road rescue services

Just Posted

All aspects of syilx homelands carry teachings, protocols and medicines, all shared through captikʷł (oral storytelling laws), where sqilx’w phsyical being is tied to the timx’w, all living things. Image created by Kelsie Kilawna, graphics by Lauren Marchand
kɬusx̌nitkʷ, the original and accurate name for `Okanagan Lake’

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Astronomer and Black Press columnist Ken Tapping is one of the officials at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory near Kaleden.—(Mark Brett/Penticton Western News file photo)
Radio Astrophysical Observatory near Penticton looks for 10-year land extension

Oliver man facing charges in connection with three smash and grabs Feb. 5 and one Oct. 27, 2022. (File photo)
Oliver man accused in 3 smash and grabs in 30 minutes faces other break-in charge