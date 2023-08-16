Wildfire evacuation order ends for north Yukon fly-in community of Old Crow

Government lists nearly 150 active wildfires burning within the territory

The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. An evacuation order for Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow has been rescinded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A precautionary wildfire evacuation order for Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow has been rescinded.

The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation government says the first flight of essential workers will return to the community 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse Tuesday with charter flights for other residents scheduled to start the next day.

The fly-in community of about 250 people was ordered evacuated last Wednesday over fears that high winds on the weekend would aggravate nearby wildfires.

Yukon Protective Services said Monday the potentially-dangerous winds did not cause any damage to structures in the Old Crow area.

The Yukon government says an evacuation alert remains in place for the community and residents in the area should remain vigilant.

The government lists nearly 150 active wildfires burning in the territory.

