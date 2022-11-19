Wild horses spotted roaming along Highway 97 south of Penticton: DriveBC

DriveBC has updated its wildlife advisory between Pineview Drive and Sandhill Road

Wild horses were reportedly spotted roaming along Highway 97 between Penticton and Kaleden on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Drivers one kilometre south of Penticton, between Pineview Drive and Sandhill Road, are being asked to watch out for a group of horses, per an update from DriveBC just after 11 a.m.

DriveBC’s wildlife advisory in the area covers a 600-metre stretch.

Saturday’s update makes Highway 97 between Penticton and Kaleden subject to two wildlife advisories that are currently in effect. DriveBC says wild horses are also in the area between Junction Highway 3A and Pineview Drive for 3.8 kilometres.

Multiple residents took to Facebook on Saturday to warn fellow motorists about wildlife in the area, with one user saying they spotted a group of five horses just past Wright’s Beach on Skaha Lake Road.

DriveBC has not indicated when its next wildlife advisory update will be.

