The bridge on a Westwold resident’s property, along with a barn, had to be taken away, due to the flooding on the Salmon River. (Contributed)

Westwold resident thankful for support after flood ravages property

“There is still a long way to go in terms of recovery and rebuilding on my property”

A resident of Westwold is bracing for the worst for his property, after floods in the Salmon River hav already claimed a barn and bridge.

Sterett Mercer, an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia, owns the property, along with his wife Daniela, on Douglas Lake Road.

Westwold is a small community located in between Kamloops and Vernon, on Highway 97.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) declared a state of emergency in the area last week, due to the flooding of the Salmon River.

“If things continue to deteriorate as the heat increases and snowmelt continue, (it) may threaten our home on the property,” Mercer said.

“There is still a long way to go in terms of recovery and rebuilding on my property and others on the Salmon River.”

Despite this, the assistant professor is grateful for the communities steadfast and quick support since the emergency declaration.

“We would like to thank the TNRD, the ministries and provincial government who is supporting these efforts of the TNRD and R Cote Trucking,” said Mercer. “Additionally, my neighbours and the honourable MLA Todd Stone and Samantha Pearse, who listened to my concerns about the Salmon River and helped to prepare a request for assistance.”

Mercer also mentioned how the impact of the 2021 White Rock Lake fire is still rearing its head today.

“That fire destroyed the Salmon River watershed and surrounding watersheds and many people are still fighting to this day to receive assistance to rebuild and recover those losses.”

“The scale of that fire was immense, and the damage continues to be visible to this day.”

READ MORE: Flood watch: Lumby residents urged to exercise caution

READ MORE:FLOOD WATCH: Westside roads unstable on Okanagan Indian Band

BC Flood

