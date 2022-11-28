West Kelowna RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian crash

West Kelowna RCMP are looking to find answers as to why a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the evening of Nov. 25.

It was around 5:30p.m. when officers responded to a call on Scotstown Road at Grenada Crescent that the man was hit by a green 2005 Chrysler 300. An off-duty nurse was first to arrive on scene, and performed CPR until emergency services could arrive.

The man was pronounced dead at hospital.

The driver, who was cooperative with police, said they were going eastbound at around 20-25 km/h, and did not see the victim as they were wearing dark clothing.

RCMP traffic re-constructionists are now working on finding anymore factors.

“The West Kelowna RCMP is committed to understanding all the factors involved in the tragic event,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of Kelowna RCMP. “Police encourage all drivers and pedestrians to take extra precaution when out after dark during this time of the year.”

