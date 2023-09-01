West Kelowna home suffers ‘major damage’ from blaze unrelated to wildfire

The West Kelowna Fire Department responded to a early morning house fire unrelated to the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Black Press file photo)

A West Kelowna house sustained major damage following a fire believed to be unrelated to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, the West Kelowna Fire Department received calls about a garage fire on Shaleridge Place in West Kelowna Estates. When crews arrived, they found a three-level home fully engulfed in flames with embers flying through the neighbourhood.

The blaze was contained to just the house involved as the fire department responded with four fire trucks and 20 firefighters. During the blaze, an off-duty RCMP officer alerted the neighbourhood to be ready to leave in case it spread.

After the fire was extinguished, a truck and four crew members stayed behind and patrolled the neighbourhood throughout the night to make sure no hot spots occurred from the flying embers.

At the time of the fire, only one person was in the house. They escaped with no injuries and were looked at by emergency services.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

