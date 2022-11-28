West Kelowna elementary school evacuated due to lingering smell

Students were moved to the gym at Glenrosa Middle School

Staff and students from Helen Gorman Elementary School had their day disrupted after a lingering odour forced evacuation.

The Central Okanagan school moved students to the nearby middle school while staff confirmed the air quality was safe.

The odour was determined to be from a sealant being used in maintenance of the school’s foundation.

In recent months, proactive radon screening of Central Okanagan schools found two areas of Helen Gorman tested close to the Health Canada recommended threshold.

The school district says immediate action is taken when levels near the threshold, and in parts of any school found to be close to the threshold, mitigation is already completed or underway.

Students remained in the gym of Glenrosa Middle School for the day.

