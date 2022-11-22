Well known Penticton prolific offender arrested

A prolific offender well known in Penticton has been arrested and held in jail.

Charges have been approved against Levi Jo Kamps after he allegedly bear sprayed another person when caught rummaging through a car.

In the evening of Nov. 20, Penticton RCMP responded to a residence near Duncan Avenue E for a report of an assault in progress and theft from a vehicle. The victim confronted the suspect after catching him rummaging through a neighbour’s car. A struggle ensued, the victim was bear sprayed, and the suspect fled immediately after, said police in a press release.

Officers responded with a large presence and quickly located the suspect, said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “The suspect was caught in possession of bear spray, and items believed to be stolen from the vehicle.”

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of assault, theft, and possession of stolen property against Kamps who has been held in custody pending a future court date.

