Wear your lifejacket, Kelowna RCMP tell paddleboarders

Not having a flotation device on board could cost you almost $300

Okanagan water-goers are being reminded that lifejackets aren’t just necessary for boaters, but paddleboarders as well.

Recent marine patrols by Kelowna RCMP have resulted in several paddleboarders being given tickets for not having a lifejacket or personal flotation device on board, which can cost them up to a $287 fine.

Police also recommend that paddleboarders wear their tether at all times.

“While conducting these checks, officers have been surprised by how many people are not only unaware of the requirements, but lack of simple safety practices. This lake has shown even in recent weeks how choppy and dangerous it can quickly become, you need to be prepared for this.” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “For your own safety, please wear a lifejacket when out enjoying our beautiful lake.”

