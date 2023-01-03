Penticton's city works crews have arrived on scene to deal with a broken water main in front of the Ramada hotel on Jan. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Watermain break in Penticton along Highway 97

The break is located directly in front of the Ramada hotel

Expect delays while Penticton work crews dig up and repair a burst water main in front of the Ramada hotel.

The water main break is between Westminster Avenue and Comox Street on Eckhardt Avenue, and traffic has been reduced to a single lane in either direction.

The City of Penticton is warning drivers to slow down and to watch for traffic controllers along the road.

Crews have rolled out an excavator to dig up the water main, and the city stated in a news release that they are aiming to complete the repairs with minimal disruption to nearby homes and businesses.

READ ALSO: Penticton stabbing victim’s name released

All road and parking lots in the area remain accessible.

Drivers can also expect delays while the work is underway. No time is currently estimated for when the repairs will be completed.

The break is located north of a previous water main failure that was found directly under the intersection of Eckhardt Avenue and Westminster Avenue.

