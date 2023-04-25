Water restrictions in Penticton return on May 1

Restrictions on watering will be in effect until Aug. 31

As part of Penticton’s efforts to ensure access to clean drinking water during the year’s driest months, Stage No. 1 water restrictions will be in effect starting next week.

With the weather warming up, the city says its restrictions will run from May 1 to Aug. 31.

Watering days are as follows, according to a press release from the city:

• Odd numbered street addresses may irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only

• Even numbered street addresses may irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays only

• No watering on Mondays

• Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit address

• Properties zoned RSM (Mobile Home Park) use their respective unit number in place of street address

The city says sprinklers are permitted to run between 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. only on designated days, with manual irrigation allowed between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Okanagan WaterWise shared a number of tips to reduce outdoor water use this spring and summer, including watering between dusk and dawn and putting water to work during the coolest part of the day to prevent evaporation.

Other tips include:

• Put water only where it’s needed and sprinkle your lawn and garden, not pavement

• Let your grass grow and leave it around 5 to 8 cm tall

More information on how to reduce outdoor water can be found here.

READ MORE: Stage 1 water restrictions implemented in Osoyoos

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonWater