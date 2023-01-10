DriveBC has issued warnings for both water pooling and slippery conditions on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan. A look on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, at Junction Highway 97 near Kaleden at 12:57 p.m. (Photo- DriveBC)

Watch for water pooling, reduce speed on Highway 97 near Oliver: DriveBC

Warnings for wet conditions, slippery conditions remain in place along Highway 97 on Tuesday

Motorists on Highway 97 near Oliver are being warned of water pooling in sections on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Although DriveBC initially reported wet conditions for 51.4 kilometres on Tuesday morning, between Kaleden and Osoyoos, only one warning remains in place. Drivers are now asked to watch for water pooling and reduce their speed to 50 km/h at Park Rill Road, three kilometres north of Oliver.

DriveBC’s most recent update came at 11:10 a.m.

Last week on Highway 97, the service issued warnings for black ice conditions across the South Okanagan. As of Jan. 10, drivers are asked to watch for slippery sections between White Lake Road near Kaleden, and Bridgeman Road in Summerland, for 32.6 kilometres.

DriveBC also warns of slippery conditions on Highway 3A for nine kilometres, between Twin Lakes Road and Junction Highway 97 near Kaleden.

The slew of warnings comes two days after patches of fog and reduced visibility were reported on Highway 97 between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

READ MORE: Fog causing poor visibility for Hwy 97 through Penticton to OK Falls

