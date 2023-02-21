Watch for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos: DriveBC

Temperatures of -11 C with possible snow are expected for Tuesday night

Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, west of Osoyoos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21. DriveBC is warning of black ice between Osoyoos and Keremeos. (Photo- DriveBC)

DriveBC is warning of black ice Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, along Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

Icy conditions are expected for 70 kilometres, between Keremeos and approximately 20 kilometers east of Osoyoos, at Wagon Wheel Road.

DriveBC is warning of black ice Tuesday, Feb. 21, between Kermeeos and Osoyoos. (Photo- DriveBC)

The warning comes with an anticipated drop in temperature and flurries overnight.

Environment Canada says temperatures could feel as low as -11 C in Osoyoos, with periods of snow.

Periods of heavy snow on parts of Highway 3, in the Hope to Princeton section, are expected through the afternoon, per an update from Environment Canada.

