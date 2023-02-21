Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, west of Osoyoos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21. DriveBC is warning of black ice between Osoyoos and Keremeos. (Photo- DriveBC)

Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, west of Osoyoos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21. DriveBC is warning of black ice between Osoyoos and Keremeos. (Photo- DriveBC)

Watch for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos: DriveBC

Temperatures of -11 C with possible snow are expected for Tuesday night

DriveBC is warning of black ice Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, along Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

Icy conditions are expected for 70 kilometres, between Keremeos and approximately 20 kilometers east of Osoyoos, at Wagon Wheel Road.

DriveBC is warning of black ice Tuesday, Feb. 21, between Kermeeos and Osoyoos. (Photo- DriveBC)

DriveBC is warning of black ice Tuesday, Feb. 21, between Kermeeos and Osoyoos. (Photo- DriveBC)

The warning comes with an anticipated drop in temperature and flurries overnight.

Environment Canada says temperatures could feel as low as -11 C in Osoyoos, with periods of snow.

Periods of heavy snow on parts of Highway 3, in the Hope to Princeton section, are expected through the afternoon, per an update from Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

KeremeosNewsOsoyoos

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for triggering student with documented safety needs
Next story
Health tax changes, expedited permitting top B.C. Chamber of Commerce’s wish list

Just Posted

Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, west of Osoyoos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21. DriveBC is warning of black ice between Osoyoos and Keremeos. (Photo- DriveBC)
Watch for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos: DriveBC

Street View of Oliver’s 380 Chardonnay Avenue, one of the four properties set for development after a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 13. (Photo- Town of Oliver)
Contentious 12-unit duplex development approved by Oliver council

The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
OneWorld Festival returns in-person to Penticton’s Lakeside Resort

Athletes from across the OKanagan competed in the 2019 Okanagan Valley Throwdown in Penticton. (Western News)
Okanagan Valley Throwdown back in Penticton for 10th year of competition