Warming and cooling temperatures keep evacuation order in place after Keremeos rockslide

Residents of the Eagle RV Park have been evacuated since the start of the week

A cat was inside this trailer when a fridge-sized boulder slammed into it during the rockslide near Keremeos on Jan. 16. With help from ALERT, the cat is back safe with its owner. (ALERT Facebook)

The evacuation of the Eagle RV Park near Keremeos is still in effect as the regional district awaits a final engineering report on the recent rockslide.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen released an update on Friday saying that there is still a risk to life due to the cooling and warming temperatures, which could create the conditions for further slides.

On Monday, the slide closed Highway 3, with several of the boulders crossing the road and into the rv park. No one was injured, but a cat was rescued after one of the trailers in the park was damaged.

The Emergency Support Services Reception Centre will be open at Victory Hall in Keremeos from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 to help evacuees.

Security remains on site to protect properties under evacuation and evacuees who require access to their property are advised to make a formal request through the RDOS ESS by calling 250-486-1890.