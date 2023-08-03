Warm weather, dry conditions in Okanagan, Shuswap through B.C. Day

Local smoke with low-30s temperatures to stick around for parts of the region this long weekend

Environment Canada says the drier-than-normal conditions that were seen across B.C. Interior last month will continue through the August long weekend.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach highs of between 28 C and 33 C in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm from Aug. 4 to 7, with the province’s “precipitation deficit” sticking around locally until at least the beginning of next week.

“There’s been this ridge of high pressure across the region for some time that has prevented and blocked precipitation,” said Louis Kohanyi, a meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Still, there will be a chance of showers for the Okanagan and Shuswap at the tail end of B.C. Day, Aug. 7.

In Penticton, that would represent the city’s first rainfall of August after it had just experienced its sixth driest July on record.

One millimetre of precipitation fell in the South Okanagan city last month, down from its July average of 27 millimetres.

Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm, although not as dry, all experienced well below their own typical precipitation levels for July.

“The ridge will weaken on Monday night, so that’s why there will be that chance of showers across the region,” Kohanyi said.

More rain is expected to come down in August than in July across B.C. Interior and precipitation levels will start returning to normal, the meteorologist added.

Temperatures, though, will remain warmer than normal for the rest of the month, he added.

Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm all recorded mean temperatures of between 21.3 C and 22.7 C for July, marking above-average heat months for all four cities.

Before Monday night’s potential rainfall, the communities will experience a mix of sun and clouds with daytime temperatures in the low-30s.

Local smoke, meanwhile, is expected to impact parts of the Okanagan, particularly the south, through the long weekend. The same can be said for the Shuswap, which was hit with a special air quality statement on Thursday, Aug. 3, due to nearby wildfire smoke.

