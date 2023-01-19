The 2023 BC Children’s lottery prize homes are located in Kelowna and Vernon. (BC Children’s Lottery)

Want a chance for a new house? BC Children’s lottery prize homes in Kelowna and Vernon

Both houses come with many additional prizes

Do you want the chance to win a new house in Kelowna or Vernon?

The 2023 BC Children’s Lottery Foundation prize homes have been announced and they are two Okanagan properties.

Kelowna’s house is located in Sunset Ranch on Lot 57 at Trickle Creek Ranch. It features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and is 2,225 square feet. Also included in the package is:

  • $50,000 in furnishings;
  • 2023 BMW IX Xdrive50 Electric;
  • 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Edition;
  • 2022 Renegade Vienna 25FWC Motorhome;
  • gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-on-Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and $10,000 ESSO gift card or $7,500 cash);
  • additional $1 million.

The entire package is worth more than $2.6 million.

Vernon’s prize pack is valued at more than $2.5 million and features a house in The Ledge at The Rise, located at #9-7735 Okanagan Hills Boulevard. The house is 2,436 sq. ft. and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. If you have the winning ticket, you’ll also collect:

  • Gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-on-Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and $10,000 ESSO gift card or $7,500 cash);
  • $50,000 in furnishings;
  • 2023 Tesla Model X Long Range;
  • a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Edition;
  • a 2023 Crownline 200SS Motorboat;
  • $45,000 in travel from Travel Best Bets
  • an additional $1 million.

More information on prizes can be found at bcchildren.com.

