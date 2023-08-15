Walk and roll: Kelowna RCMP looking for stolen guitar worth $8,400

The Kelowna RCMP are looking for the man who stolen a $8,400 guitar in late July. (Crimestoppers/Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP and Crimestoppers are asking the public to help find a guitar stolen from Wentworth Music, located at 1634 Harvey Avenue.

On Thursday, July 20, a man walked into the store with a guitar case. He walked around the store and eventually was interested in a brand new Taylor K24ce Builder’s Edition guitar, which is valued at $8,400.

While all staff members were busy, the man swapped his old guitar for the new guitar and left the store. The store employees noticed moments later and saw the man leave in a white four-day Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone who can help locate the man, the guitar, or both is to contact the Kelowna RCMP with the file number 2023-41830 or contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Okanagan, Shuswap

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for 4 men after damage to ‘Working Man’ statue

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsKelownaMusicOkanaganRCMPunsolved crimes