‘Wait-and-see’: Penticton Lacrosse hopeful for council support to have own facility

A petition submitted to council calls for an area by Skaha Lake to be turned into a lacrosse box

Leaders from the Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association (PMLA) hope an idea that dates back to at least 2016 will finally come to life by the end of this year.

A petition with 670 signatures that calls for an area by Skaha Lake to to be turned into a lacrosse box was presented to city council last week, May, 2.

It marks the second time in seven years that Kate Trahan, a development coordinator at the lacrosse association, has appeared before council asking for support in developing the area. The space in question can be found in the vicinity of the Skaha Lake Park parking lot, near the basketball courts and the Vallarta Grill.

The petition was started in April, amid limited availability of practice and game facilities for indoor lacrosse players across Penticton, forcing the players to play outside of Penticton much of the time.

There is no official cost estimate for the project but Trahan says the project could come at a price tag of more than $200,000.

Plans include the installation of a roof, bleachers and penalty boxes. Along with the association and Penticton Flames Junior B team, she says the facility would also be used by other dry-floor sports, like roller derby and ball hockey.

Trahan added that council has not yet indicated to her what their plans are with the project, one way or another, following the association’s presentation.

“It’s a wait-and-see,” she said. “But I feel really confident that council heard us…no matter what happens, we will still continue to push for more time and to figure something out.”

She, along with PMLA president Mike Brar, finished their presentation last week by posing one question to council.

“Why do lacrosse and other dry-floor sports always have to accommodate ice sports in Penticton?” Trahan asked.

The question comes after she says local teams have been forced to relocate their home games to places like Kelowna and Vernon this season. One of the association’s home tournaments this year won’t even be played in Penticton, but rather in Summerland.

Schedules for all lacrosse teams have been adjusted to “accommodate limited floor space” and a total of 150 local players are currently impacted, leaders from the association added.

“We have done some fundraising ourselves already and are actually trying to proceed as our own entity and not having to rely so much on the city by developing our own box,” Brar said.

“It’s a really tough season for us in Penticton and we’re far behind many other municipalities in the Okanagan in terms of facilities.”

Trahan says she has made an additional request to appear before council.

She remains hopeful the project will get the green light and soon be ready for use nine months out of the year.

