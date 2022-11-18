Vote count stagnant in Keremeos despite growing population

The number of votes has stayed fairly steady since 2008

Despite a steadily growing population, the Village of Keremeos has seen the number of votes stagnate over the last five elections.

According to the report from the Village, this year’s 559 votes in the municipal election were fairly close to previous years.

What is interesting is that the village’s voting population has gone up by almost 40 per cent since 2008, going from 1,075 eligible voters in 2008 to 1,457 in the 2022 election.

Despite that increase in population, there was little change in the number of votes cast.

In the 2018 election, there were 583 votes cast, in 2014 there were 523, in 2011 535, and in 2008 there were 528 votes cast.

What has changed has been a rise in the number of advance voters, going from 76 advance voters and 452 election-day voters in 2008 to 205 advance voters and 354 election-day voters in 2022.

With the village’s councillors and school board trustees acclaimed, the only names on the ballot were for the mayor’s chair.

Between mail-in ballots, advance voting, and election-day voting, Mayor Jason Wiebe led in the number of votes received.

According to the village’s report, Wiebe received 29 mail-in ballots, 111 advance votes and 213 general votes, while his opponent Arlene Arlow received nine mail-in ballots, 56 advance votes and 141 general votes.

