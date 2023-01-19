A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Group fishing near Race Rocks films rare encounter with killer whales

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

ALSO READ: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase

Just Posted

At the biggest Thrash Wrestling show to date, as of Jan. 14, 2023, Summerland’s own Brayden Goss was victorious in the main event steel-cage match. (Photo- Thrash Wrestling/Facebook)
Full capacity crowd for Thrash Wrestling’s Cold Blooded event in Penticton

City Hall. (File photo)
Penticton to look at streamlining development variance process

A community safety report says provincial downloading has caused Penticton fire service to attend more medical emergencies, including overdoses as seen in this photo taken a few years ago. The city is asking the province to fund mental health workers to deal with the mental health crisis happening on the streets. (Western File photo)
Penticton city council sends ‘urgent’ letter for Interior Health to fund Car 40

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris serving as coaches for BCHL Top Prospects game in Penticton