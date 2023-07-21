Ry Hickey and Ben Miller. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

VIDEO: Quad tandem bikers cycle B.C. to raise money for mental health

WIRTH Hats are hosting the Quad Tandem World Championships from July 15 to 23

From July 15 to 23, six teams with athletes from around the world are cycling over 800 kilometres from Keremeos to Nelson in the Quad Tandem World Championships.

Teams of quad tandem riders from Great Britain, the U.S., Brazil, New Zealand, and Canada are racing over eight days to crown a champion and raise money for the WIRTH Hats Counselling Fund.

“The one-of-a-kind adventure race, which is the first of this scale for the company, draws teams from around the world to compete on quad tandem bikes for a grand prize,” said race host WIRTH Hats in a press release.

Keep up with the contestants and track the race live at live.enabledtracking.com/qt2023.

To help WIRTH Hats reach their goal of 10,000 counselling sessions sponsored, donate to the WIRTH Hats Counselling Fund or buy a locally-made WIRTH Hat.

READ MORE: Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

READ MORE: Eight new calves born in Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen near Nakusp

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire burning east of Highway 3 near Princeton
Next story
Tip line launched for missing B.C. kids Aurora, Joshua Bolton amid Amber Alert

Just Posted

Willis Creek fire near Princeton. (BC Wildfire)
Fire burning east of Highway 3 near Princeton

This juvenile bear wandered through a West Bench backyard early July, 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Do the ‘bear’ minimum: Report wildlife encounters in the Okanagan-Similkameen

Time Family of Wines general manager Christa Lee McWatters stands in the barrel room (theatre No. 1 of the old Pen Mar theatre) at the grand opening of the new Chronos tasting room now open daily at 361 Martin Street in downtown Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
PHOTOS: Bottle sabering, barrel thieving offered at newly opened Penticton tasting room

Cars for a Cause, a charity event at Oliver’s Area 27 in support of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, returned on Thursday, July 20, for the first time since 2019. Kids and parents got the chance to step inside some of the world’s fastest cars and later ride with professional drivers. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
PHOTOS: Kids get ‘once in a lifetime’ thrill at world-renowned Oliver racetrack